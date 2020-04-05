Do I Need a Face Mask? Can I Make them At Home? Your FAQs Answered

In a carefully worded advisory, the Union Health Ministry did a u-turn on its advice to use face masks or coverings for general public on April 4. Till a couple of days ago, the advisory was to not use any masks for healthy individuals. With an acute shortage of medical and N95 masks, there has been a reluctance to mandate the use of masks for the public.

The new notification also remains an 'advisory.' This is what it says:

"We are aware that social distancing and personal hygiene are keys to prevent COVID 19 infections. Certain countries have claimed benefits of homemade face cover for the general public. Such homemade face cover is a good method for maintaining personal hygiene. Such usage certainly will help in maintaining overall hygienic health conditions."

It lays emphasis on social distancing and personal hygiene. And makes it clear masks in isolation do not protect you from COVID-19. The advisory is also crystal clear that they are not talking about medical masks but home made coverings.