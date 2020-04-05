Do I Need a Face Mask? Can I Make them At Home? Your FAQs Answered
In a carefully worded advisory, the Union Health Ministry did a u-turn on its advice to use face masks or coverings for general public on April 4. Till a couple of days ago, the advisory was to not use any masks for healthy individuals. With an acute shortage of medical and N95 masks, there has been a reluctance to mandate the use of masks for the public.
The new notification also remains an 'advisory.' This is what it says:
"We are aware that social distancing and personal hygiene are keys to prevent COVID 19 infections. Certain countries have claimed benefits of homemade face cover for the general public. Such homemade face cover is a good method for maintaining personal hygiene. Such usage certainly will help in maintaining overall hygienic health conditions."
It lays emphasis on social distancing and personal hygiene. And makes it clear masks in isolation do not protect you from COVID-19. The advisory is also crystal clear that they are not talking about medical masks but home made coverings.
So What's the Recommendation?
That everyone should have at least two of these coverings. While one is washed, the other is used. It should be made in such a manner that it covers the face and nose completely. For a detailed instruction on how to make homemade masks, the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government has issued detailed instructions.
A Sewing Machine, a Double Layered 100% Cotton Cloth, Scissors
The instructions say a double layer of 100% cotton cloth is about 70% as effective as a surgical mask at capturing small particles (up to five times smaller than coronavirus). This material is breathable, it is easy to find around the house and these masks can be easily reused.
While a detailed instruction on how to stitch the above can be found in the manual, these are important pointers.
Ensure that the mask fits around your mouth and nose and there is no gap between your face and the mask. When wearing the mask, the side facing you should show pleats facing downwards.
You must never reverse the mask for reuse.
Always thoroughly wash mask after every use following process shown further.
The US CDC Suggests All Americans Wear Face Coverings
Amid global crisis due to COVID-19, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidelines on Friday, 3 April recommending people to use cloth face coverings.
While highlighting how coronavirus can spread between people interacting in close proximity even if they are not exhibiting symptoms, the CDC’s advisory says,
It's important to reiterate this. Wearing a face mask alone won't protect you from getting the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes called COVID-19. Multiple steps still have to be taken to tackle the spread at every level.
Finally, and this is important, frontline workers are running short of N95 and Medical Masks. Do not hoard them. The advisory remains for homemade masks and face coverings.
