How Long Do We Have to Wait for COVID-19 Vaccine?

A massive global effort is currently underway to create a vaccine for COVID-19. There are 35 companies and academic institutions, across the world, that are racing to produce a vaccine that can help us fight this virus. Four of these labs will be conducting human trials shortly. Experts believe that it could be anywhere between 12 to 18 months for the COVID-19 vaccine to be ready. At the moment that timeline may seem rather long, but in the world vaccines, that is a very good time frame.

To understand why, let’s first go through the basics. How do vaccines work?