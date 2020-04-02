What Does It Take to Get a COVID-19 Test Kit Approved in India?

As India continues to see a steady rise in its COVID-19 cases, constant efforts are being made to ramp up testing and formulate strategies to prevent the disease from spreading in the country.

As part of these efforts, the Indian Council of Medical Research has approved private manufacturers to supply test kits to ICMR-approved government as well as private labs to conduct tests for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

According to its guidelines dated 28 March, RT-PCR probes for COVID-19 testing are currently procured from the US and distributed to the testing laboratories across the country by the National Institute of Virology (NIV).