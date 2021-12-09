The Double Dangers of TB and HIV in a Post-COVID World

Here is a sobering reminder of how the COVID 19 pandemic has exacerbated the situation for a disease intrinsically linked with HIV: Tuberculosis.

In fact, until the pandemic, TB was the leading cause of death from a single infectious agent, ranking just above HIV/AIDS.

Therefore, as we assess the situation of HIV globally and in India, it is imperative to be cognizant of the linkages between these two deadly diseases, and possible policy mechanisms to counter TB-HIV especially in the context of COVID-19.