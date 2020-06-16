The number of global confirmed COVID-19 cases has topped 8 million, reaching 8,003,021, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.A total of 435,619 people worldwide have died of the disease, the data showed on Monday, Xinhua reported.India’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3.43 Lakh With 10.6k New CasesThe US suffered the most from the pandemic, with 2,110,791 cases and a death toll of 116,090.Countries with over 200,000 cases also include Brazil, Russia, India, Britain, Spain, Italy, and Peru, according to the Johns Hopkins tally.Global COVID-19 Cases Touch 7.2 Million(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT)Subscribe to FIT on Telegram