Harvard Doctor on COVID-19, India and Efficacy of Lockdowns

Q 7: I want clarity from you on who should use the full PPE kit and for whom should we save it?

Ans: PPE is more beneficial for doctors and nurses, and not for those in the community. So if you have a stock of masks somewhere, give it back to the community. There are two types of masks. Surgical masks and N 95 masks. What we have started doing is every healthcare provider here has a surgical mask. You cannot walk into the hospital without a surgical mask. It is a little excessive. But at this time we cannot tell who is infected and who is not and so we have to protect all our providers. N95 masks we use in the ICU and when there is a risk when there are a lot of virus particles in the air, for certain procedures, for ENT procedures or for intubation or if a patient is in the ICU. So we also trying to understand what to do with the PPE. It will do well for the Indian govt to use these 21 days to build up their supply. For individual practioners, it is important to understand how to use PPE correctly, if you use a mask, and with your bare hand you touch the mask then you are infecting your hand. If you use a raincoat, and you take your raincoat back home, you are at risk of taking the infection back home. We know that the virus lives for 3 and 7 days on surfaces. So its important to know how to protect yourself, but also how you handle those PPEs. In the community people having N95 masks is a wasted mask. You might as well give it to those who know how to use it and are at higher risk. In the community, wash your hands with soap and stay away from people.

Q 8. There is a lot of conversation about heat, and how heat impacts the virus. There is a lot of conversation on how in April, May June, the virus will not survive. Can you explain how this works?

Ans: The short answer is, it is wishful thinking. Many cold viruses decline in the summer. But this one is different. And we don’t know anything about this virus. So while we can hope that it comes down, to assume that it will come down in April or May, we have no idea. While it’s okay to say it is possible, coronaviruses in particular are notorious for spreading in summer and winter. We haven’t seem this virus before so there is no immunity in the community, so it is very hard to say how this virus will change over the summer. We should be prepared for six months.

This is a real epidemic, it is life threatening, it is already having major effects on the economy. But if we don’t get it right, the effects on the economy will be even larger, so listen to the instructions of your local governments and public health experts and take this threat seriously, whether you are 14 or 40 or 80, take this seriously.