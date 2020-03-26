Harvard Professor Vikram Patel on COVID-19, Anxiety & Lockdown
Dr Vikram Patel, Professor, Department of Global Health and Population, Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, says the stringent lockdown imposed to clamp down on the coronavirus outbreak in India has led to panic migration, defeating the very purpose of clampdown. He talks about empathy not insensitivity, media responsibility and not ignoring those with chronic diseases, elderly, those living with mental health issues and our other vulnerable population.
Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia
