Omicron COVID Variant Could Spell Trouble, or Could Mean Good News

Just when the world started seeing an almost lull in the COVID pandemic front, we have been introduced to yet another variant of concern—Omicron.

The variant first identified by scientists in South Africa, has now been detected in over 24 countries, including India.

Is this new variant faster? Stronger? More Dangerous? Everyone wants to know. But the simple answer to these questions is, we don't know yet.

Before we go sounding the alarm bells, let's look at what we do know about the variant, and what its arrival could mean for the future of the pandemic.