Vendor in Wuhan Market is 1st Known COVID-19 Case: Scientist

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began, one question that has repeatedly cropped up is that of the origin of the virus itself.

While some believe that the virus came from bats in a Wuhan animal market, there are many who believe that the escape virus escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

According to the report of a scientist that was published on Thursday, 18 November, the first patient to be infected with COVID was a vendor in an animal market in Wuhan, reported The New York Times.