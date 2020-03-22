Coronavirus Cases To Decline in Summer? Transmission Will Continue

In a recent opinion piece for BloombergQuint, David Fickling wrote that ‘temperature and humidity do make a difference in the ability of the virus to infect large numbers.’

Citing example of Iran, which ‘accounts for 90 percent of Coronavirus cases in middle east,’ David Fickling explains in his piece how plateau-like geographical location makes way for winters similar to that witnessed in other northerly countries.

Going by that logic, India, where temperatures range between 38 degrees Celsius to 50 degrees Celsius between April and June, should be less susceptible to infections.

However, Prof Srinath Reddy, explains that survival of the virus will also depend on the length of route taken in transmission.