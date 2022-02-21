Queen Elizabeth II Tests COVID-19 Positive

Earlier in Febrauty, Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time after he fell ill with the virus in 2020. British media said he had seen the queen a few days before his positive diagnosis, citing palace sources.

Soon after the news broke, there was a flurry of get-well wishes for the queen from British politicians. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "I'm sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from COVID and a rapid return to vibrant good health."

"Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a quick recovery," Health Secretary Sajid Javid tweeted.

"On behalf of myself and the whole of @UKLabour, wishing Her Majesty The Queen good health and a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Ma'am," tweeted Keir Starmer, leader of main opposition Labour Party.