FIT Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Being Vegan?
From what you can eat, to the health benefits how much do you know about going vegan and veganism?
From Riteish Deshmukh to Alia Bhat, John Abraham, and even Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, more celebrities are going vegan and opting for a greener lifestyle.
But is going vegan really healthier for you? What foods can vegans eat? How much do you really know about being vegan and veganism?
Take this week's FIT Quiz and find out!
Share the results and ask your friends to take the quiz too!
