'Reclaiming Our Future': Young Climate Activists Talk Eco Anxiety & Action

Inspired by Greta Thunberg and armed with youthful idealism, 18-year-old Avantika is a young climate activist, who isn't just worried about the future of the planet, but taking action where she feels adults aren't doing enough.

She isn't the only one.

“They (young people) feel threatened that our world will be gone due to climate change. We feel like we are the victims in this situation and that is why we get involved,” says 13 year old Aarav, who has been actively contributing a better part of his childhood to climate activism with a slew of different projects.

FIT speaks to young climate activists from across India about climate anxiety and what keeps them going.