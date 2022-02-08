29 Newly Discovered Acne Risk Genes Provide Hope for New Treatment

Acne is a common skin condition. Estimates indicate it affects 80 percent of teenagers.

Spots and cysts, pigment changes, and scarring are all common features. The face is the most common site, with the chest and back also frequently witnessing acne.

The negative psychological consequences of acne are seen in all ages, but perhaps of particular concern for teenagers.

The research, published in Nature Communications, analysed nine genome-wide association study datasets from patients around the world.