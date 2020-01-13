Air Pollution-Linked Heart Diseases May Kill 160,000 by 2030 in UK

According to a report in the Guardian, the BHF said that at present, there are an estimated 11000 deaths per year, but this will rise as the population ages. The charity has asked the UK government to adopt World Health Organisation guidelines on air pollution and meet them by 2030.

This follows a 2019 study by the Department for Environment and Rural Affairs that concluded that it was ‘technically feasible’ to meet the WHO guidelines in most areas of the UK by the next decade.

The executive director of healthcare innovation at the BHF, Jacob West, said,