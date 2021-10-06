10 Tips To Lower Your Risk of Cancer
10 tips to prevent cancer or reduce the risk of cancer.
Cancer is a life threatening disease. It not only breaks a person physically but affects mental wellness as well. Here are some tips to reduce the risk of cancer.
Avoid Tobacco
Use of tobacco puts a person at a higher risk of cancer. Chewing tobacco may lead to cancer associated with mouth, throat, larynx, kidney and pancreas. Smoking can lead to lung cancer.
Therefore, one must try to quit smoking or consumption of tobacco. Doctors can help you with products to manage your cravings.
Eat Healthy
Follow a healthy eating regimen to reduce the chances of getting cancer. Eat fruits and vegetables, avoid polished lentils, processed foods or meats.
According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, eating processed meat can increase the risk of various types of cancer.
Moreover, the Mediterranean diet which includes mainly plant-based foods, fruits and vegetables reduces the risk of breast cancer in women, it adds.
Stay Active
Various studies prove that staying active reduces the risk of various types of cancer.
Exercise or physical activities maintain the blood sugar levels, cholesterol levels, improves the metabolism of a person and the immunity to fight diseases.
Get Your Vaccinations
According to the CTCA, a few vaccination shots can reduce the risk of cancer attacking the specific organs. Hepatitis B vaccinations can reduce the risk of liver cancer and HPV vaccinations can prevent the risk of cervical or genital cancer in those who are sexually active or infected by the disease previously.
Protect Yourself from the Sun
Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer that affects people but is quite preventable. Harmful radiations of the sun can cause skin cancer.
According to studies, one must avoid sunlight between 10 am and 4 pm, since they are strongest during this time. One must apply plenty of sunscreen and reapply every two hours. Wear full-sleeved comfortable clothes while going out in the sun and protect the exposed areas with sunglasses, hats and scarves.
Avoid Alcohol
Consumption of alcohol increases the risk of various types of cancer including breast, colon, kidney, liver and lung. The complications and severity of the disease may depend on how long the person has been consuming alcohol and how frequently.
Manage Your Stress Levels
Stress can affect the mental health of a person and lead to problems like anxiety, depression or even burnouts.
A meta-analysis by the NCBI, proved that stress may lead to cancers associated with esophagus, lungs or colorectal region. This is because people who are tensed or under pressure are likely to make unhealthy choices.
Choose Colourful Foods
A recent study proved that vegetables and fruits that are in red, blue or green and purple color prevent the person from colon cancer due to the presence of anthocyanins.
According to studies, carrots reduce the risk of prostate cancer by 18 percent, berries can reduce the growth of cancer cells by 7 percent and tomatoes can help prevent prostate cancer.
Breastfeeding
According to a study published in The Lancet in 2002, mothers can reduce the risk of breast cancer as well as ovarian cancer through breastfeeding.
Regular breastfeeding leads to shedding of the breast tissues in a new mother with damaged DNA that can reduce the risk of cancer, and prevention of ovulation during breast feeding reduces the risk of ovarian cancer.
Regular Check-ups
Have regular check-ups with doctors. Research suggests 90 percent of cancers are curable if they are detected at an early stage.
Women can go for mammograms and pap tests whereas men can go for PSA tests to detect the production of cancer cells, if any.
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter Now.