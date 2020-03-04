Coronavirus in India: ‘Likely That More Cases Out There’

Two schools in Noida have shut down following the coronavirus scare in Delhi NCR and are being fumigated as a precautionary measure.

FIT spoke to Professor Ramanan Laxminarayan, Director of Centre for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy ( CDDEP) who explained to us how it is very likely that the number of cases in India are actually more than the ones reported so far.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked for a calm and measured response to the news of coronavirus.