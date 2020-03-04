Coronavirus in India: ‘Likely That More Cases Out There’
With confirmed Coronavirus cases in Delhi and Telangana, an Italian testing positive in Jaipur, and 15 Italian nationals at the ITBP quarantine facility in Delhi testing positive for the novel coronavirus. the number of cases of COVID 19 in India have gone up to 28. The three cases of Kerala that tested positive for coronavirus have all recovered and been discharged from the hospital.
Two schools in Noida have shut down following the coronavirus scare in Delhi NCR and are being fumigated as a precautionary measure.
FIT spoke to Professor Ramanan Laxminarayan, Director of Centre for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy ( CDDEP) who explained to us how it is very likely that the number of cases in India are actually more than the ones reported so far.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked for a calm and measured response to the news of coronavirus.
The government has stepped up screening across all airports and seaports, and contact screening of all those who have tested positive is underway.
