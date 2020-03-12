Coronavirus is Now a Pandemic. What Does It Mean?

After weeks of 'pandemic potential', 'verge of pandemic', 'possible pandemic', the World Health Organisation finally announced the Novel Coronavirus outbreak a Pandemic. With over 4000 deaths and the spread 'world over', a pandemic announcement makes news, but does it change much? Specially since WHO had already declared the outbreak a 'Public Health Emergency of International Concern'?

Well, in pure financial terms, it changes little. And WHO was at pains to explain it.

Tedros Adhanom Ghereyesus, the WHO chief, made it clear that, "describing the situation as a pandemic does not change WHO's assessment of the threat posed by the coronavirus. It doesn’t change what WHO is doing, and it doesn’t change what countries should do."