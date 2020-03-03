Noida School ‘Unofficially’ Shut Following Coronavirus Scare

Parent community in a well known school in Noida has decided not to send their children to school, following the father of a child studying there testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The school has been identified as The Shriram Millennium School in Noida.

The first man to test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi had a travel history to Italy. On his return he visited a doctor in Mayur Vihar and when the symptoms didn't show signs of abating, he was tested for coronavirus. He is currently recuperating in the quarantine ward of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi.

A birthday party for his child was attended by several classmates and other friends residing in Noida and Delhi. The Ministry of Health has reached out to all those who were present and tests are being conducted. In the meantime, they have all been advised to self quarantine for 14 days.