Noida School ‘Unofficially’ Shut Following Coronavirus Scare
Parent community in a well known school in Noida has decided not to send their children to school, following the father of a child studying there testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The school has been identified as The Shriram Millennium School in Noida.
The first man to test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi had a travel history to Italy. On his return he visited a doctor in Mayur Vihar and when the symptoms didn't show signs of abating, he was tested for coronavirus. He is currently recuperating in the quarantine ward of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi.
A birthday party for his child was attended by several classmates and other friends residing in Noida and Delhi. The Ministry of Health has reached out to all those who were present and tests are being conducted. In the meantime, they have all been advised to self quarantine for 14 days.
The school has not directly commented on the coronavirus scare. But a circular from the school does talk about the exam schedule being postponed. This is what the circular says:
Dear Parents,
Due to certain unavoidable circumstances we will be postponing the exams scheduled today. The new dates will be communicated shortly. The Board exams will continue as normal. The children of classes 7-11 may come for extra classes if they wish. Class 6 and IGCSE classes continue with the study leave.
Regards
(Principal)
Parents we reached out to for comment didn't want to be identified but spoke about keeping their children home and awaiting official confirmation and instructions from school.
Several parents and children who attended the party are under self quarantine.
We are reaching out to the school for a comment and this story will be updated.
This is what we know about coronavirus in India so far:
There have been 5 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India, one each from Delhi and Telangana and three from Kerala. All three infected persons in Kerala have recovered.
