Immediate Family Members of Delhi COVID-19 Patient Test Negative
Amid the news that a Delhi man had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, contact tracing of the patient had begun and his immediate family was screened. We can now confirm that the family has tested negative. So have the six suspected cases in Noida.
The confirmation has come from the school where the man's children study. The Shriram Millennium School in Noida has confirmed that all family members are negative.
This comes after the Noida Chief Medical Officer visited the school on Tuesday and the school shut down for 5 days for fumigation and cleaning. 40 students from the school were also asked to self quarantine and exams were postponed.
Shiv Nadar School in Noida has also shut down for 5 days for fumigation as a precautionary measure.
This is what the message from the school says:
Dear Parents
Namaste!
We have received a confirmation from the C.M.O. and D.M. Gautambudh Nagar, that the results of the Coronavirus test have come in and are negative for all the children and family members. They are all under home quarantine for the next 14 days as they need to be under observation. We are really happy that all members of our Shri family are safe and we pray for their good health. Thank you for all your support.
Regards
As of now, the official number of positive cases is still 6, with one each in Delhi, Telangana and Jaipur and 3 earlier cases in Kerala, who have recovered.
