Immediate Family Members of Delhi COVID-19 Patient Test Negative

Amid the news that a Delhi man had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, contact tracing of the patient had begun and his immediate family was screened. We can now confirm that the family has tested negative. So have the six suspected cases in Noida.

The confirmation has come from the school where the man's children study. The Shriram Millennium School in Noida has confirmed that all family members are negative.

This comes after the Noida Chief Medical Officer visited the school on Tuesday and the school shut down for 5 days for fumigation and cleaning. 40 students from the school were also asked to self quarantine and exams were postponed.

Shiv Nadar School in Noida has also shut down for 5 days for fumigation as a precautionary measure.