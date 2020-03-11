COVID-19 India: Two Employees from IT Companies Test Positive
Two employees working with IT companies Dell and Mindtree have been tested positive for coronavirus, according to company statements.
The Dell employee tested positive on 9 March and the Mindtree employee the next day — both in Bangalore.
The former had returned from the US, including a visit to Texas while the latter employee also had a travel history abroad, the two companies said in separate statements.
Wife & Daughter of Dell Employee Also Admitted to the Isolation Ward
The Dell employee was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in Bengaluru on 8 March. He was placed in isolation and his samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology.
“We can confirm two employees of Dell India were tested for the COVID-19 virus following their return home from the United States – including a visit to our headquarters in Round Rock, Texas. One employee tested negative; another tested positive and has since been placed in quarantine.”Dell Technologies
Following this, his wife and daughter have also been admitted to the isolation ward in the hospital. A colleague who traveled with the patient on the same flight has also been quarantined.
The company said it continues to take steps to protect Dell Technologies team members and communities by adhering to the health and safety guidelines from the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control, and coordinating with local health officials.
Mindtree Employee Had Self-Isolated Himself
Mindtree said that one of its employees returning from an overseas trip tested positive for COVID-19 on March 10, 2020.
"The employee along with his family members are under quarantine and medical supervision. All measures are being taken to provide the best of medical care to him and his family. The employee self-isolated himself upon return from the trip and did not visit the office or meet any other Mindtree colleagues," the company added.
According to Livemint, Mindtree Chief People Officer Paneesh Rao, said in a statement, "The software engineer had self-isolated himself on return from the trip and did not visit any of our facility or meet any other employee.”
Mindtree said it has been consciously taking precautions across its operations to fight any untoward incident with its employees.
(With inputs from PTI and The News Minute)