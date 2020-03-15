Delhi’s First COVID-19 Patient Recovered & Discharged
According to reports, the 45-year-old businessman from Mayur Vihar who was the first person in Delhi to test positive for COVID-19, has fully recovered from the infection.
The Hindustan Times quotes a top official from Safdarjung Hospital who said, “The man who was the first one to test positive of COVID-19 has been released today. He is totally asymptomatic now. We have asked him and his family to still continue monitoring his condition at home. Our teams will also do a follow-up.”
The east Delhi resident had been isolated on 1 March, after he had thrown a birthday party for his son. He had a travel history from Italy. Over 100 people who came in contact with the man were traced and isolated.
Meanwhile, Delhi recorded its first death on 13 March when a 68-year-old woman with diabetes and hypertension, mother of a confirmed COVID-19 patient, passed away at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.
(This is an evolving story, more details are awaited.)
