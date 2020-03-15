Delhi’s First COVID-19 Patient Recovered & Discharged

According to reports, the 45-year-old businessman from Mayur Vihar who was the first person in Delhi to test positive for COVID-19, has fully recovered from the infection.

The Hindustan Times quotes a top official from Safdarjung Hospital who said, “The man who was the first one to test positive of COVID-19 has been released today. He is totally asymptomatic now. We have asked him and his family to still continue monitoring his condition at home. Our teams will also do a follow-up.”