Good Job Finland! New Fathers to Get as Much Paid Leave as Mothers

With the world's youngest woman Prime Minister at the helm, Finland plans to give new fathers the same amount of paternity leave as new mothers. This will double the amount of leave fathers get at the moment.

Paid allowance will increase to a combined 14 months, or 164 days per parent. Each parent would receive 6.6 months' leave and pregnant women would get an additional month's allowance.

Under the current system, mothers get 4.2 months and fathers get 2.2 months until the child turns 2. Additionally, 6 months of paternity leave can be shared between parents.