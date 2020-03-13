India 5th Country in the World to Isolate the Coronavirus: ICMR

ICMR has said that India is only the 5th country in the world to isolate the coronavirus. It's a big step for the country as you need positive cases of the virus to be able to do this. Isolating the virus is the first step to vaccine development.

In a press briefing on March 13th, Friday, Indian Council of Medical Research said isolating the virus requires a positive patient. With few cases, it was a tough job, said Dr Balram Bhargava, adding that even with less number of samples, ICMR scientists have managed to achieve this.

A total of 20 isolates are ready with them and they are 99.9% similar to the Wuhan virus.