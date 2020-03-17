India Reports Third Death from COVID-19 in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of people confirmed to be positive with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. This is the first reported death in the state.

On 12th March, India recorded its first COVID-19 death when a 76-year-old man from Kalburgi, Karnataka passed away. The man had travelled from Saudi Arabia on February 29th and shortly after his arrival he had shown symptoms of the disease. The man had a history of hypertension and asthma.

This was followed by a second death on 13 March, of a 68-year-old woman with diabetes and hypertension, mother of a confirmed COVID-19 patient, who passed away at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.