Irregular Sleeping Pattern May Increase the Risk of Lung Fibrosis

The clock drives 24-hour cycles in many processes such as sleeping, hormone secretion, and metabolism.

In the lungs, the clock is mainly located in the main air carrying passages -- the airways.

However, the team discovered that in people with lung fibrosis, these clock oscillations extend out to the small air spaces, called alveoli.

"Pulmonary fibrosis is a devastating condition which is incurable at present," said John Blaikley from The University of Manchester, who led the project.

"Therefore, the discovery that the body clock is potentially a key player potentially opens new ways to treat or prevent the condition," Blaikley said in a statement.

Studies in mice revealed that by altering the clock mechanism it was possible to disrupt the fibrotic process making the animals more likely to develop pulmonary fibrosis.