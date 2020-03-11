  • hamburger-icon
Karnataka Govt Denies Coronavirus-Linked Death in the State
On Wednesday, 11 March, a 76-year-old man suspected to be infected with coronavirus dies in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi reported the Karnataka government.
However, the Health Commissioner added that,

“It is clarified that the rumours floating in the media regarding the death of a 76 years old man from Kalburgi owing to Covid 19 is false. His sample for Covid -19 has been collected & sent for testing. The Media is requested to help the govt. in creating awareness and not creating panic.”

So far, there is no clarification that the man died from the novel coronavirus. His samples were collected after and have been sent for testing, but nothing is confirmed as of now.

