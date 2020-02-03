Are Generic Drugs Safe? Eban's Book Exposes the Rot in the Market

Q. The reaction to your book is coming from a lot of Indian pharma companies is that ‘not everyone’s bad’ and ‘the book focusses so much on the bad that it is not focusing on the good, that it is painting a very negative image of the Indian Pharma industry’ what is your reaction to that?

Ans: You know, I guess I have a few different reactions, first of all the book absolutely showcases the very positive history here and the contributions of Indian Pharma.The heroes of the book are Indian. You know, the people who blew the whistle on this conduct are Indian. Concerned about the health of patients world-wide, concerned about the health of Indians, heroically blowing the whistle at risk to themselves, I did what a journalist must. Which is simply to follow the facts where they led.

Q. One of the facts that led to, the story led to was something that us Indians and other people in developing countries should be extremely concerned about,the book talks about a grading system. Where companies are making certain level of drugs to suit the most stringent regulators in the US and Europe and making another level of drugs for developing countries that slightly lacks regulation.

Ans: So what you are describing actually has a name inside of the industry. It is called Dual Track Production.You know to me, essentially that amounts to a manufacturing standard of whatever you can get away with.We’ll make our best drugs for the more regulated markets and we’ll send our worst drugs that will not pass in any other market, to Africa, and even to India. You know, I think that is really tragic. When I started reporting this project, I just assumed a pill is a pill, if you buy it in Mumbai or you buy it in Memphis. There should be no difference whatsoever. But infact the drugs are different in different markets.

Q. So, there is this conundrum where we can’t afford brand new drugs. What is the solution.

Ans: Good regulation is essential, but I think another part of this is, patient vigilance. So if patients take a drug, they should see who the manufacturer is, they should know and they should think about how they feel are they suffering side-effects and do their symptoms or side-effects seemed changed between prescription changes. Right, I mean those are all clues. That they may be suffering from a substandard generic, so they need to pay attention to that.