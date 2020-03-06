Coronavirus | Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Postpone Japan Wedding
Pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom have decided to postpone their wedding in Japan in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
The novel coronavirus or COVID-19, which originated in China, has spread to over 86 countries, including the US, Italy and Iran.
According to People magazine, the couple, who is expecting their first child together, was all set to get married somewhere around June.
However, due to the coronavirus, they have reportedly decided to put their plans on hold.
Perry, 35, on Thursday confirmed that she and Bloom, 43, are expecting their first child together.
The singer made the announcement with the music video for "Never Worn White".
