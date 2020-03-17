Maharashtra To ‘Tag’ People In Home-Quarantine, Will Stamp Hand
In an unprecedented move, the Maharashtra government on Monday decided to 'tag' all those people who have been sent to 100 per cent "home quarantine" as positive cases reached 38 in Maharashtra on Monday.
The decision, taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has been described as a precautionary measure after 38 cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the state -- highest in India -- and after seven suspected patients had fled from treatment centres in the past couple of days, probably coming in contact with others.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by FIT .)
