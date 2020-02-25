Namaste Healthcare: Trump and Modi Sign MoU on Mental Health
A part of the Namaste Trump tour, PM Modi and US President Trump make healthcare a focus.
On Tuesday, 25 February, Trump and Modi signed MoUs on mental health and on the safety of medical products, according to reports. This is likely to increase cooperation and strengthen capacities focussed on mental and emotional well-being and the quality of generic medicines.
The MoUs are expected to help both countries - India is to benefit from the US’ advancements in western medicine while creating a market in the US for traditional Indian medicines and treatments, reported the Times of India.
The talks hope to facilitate a link between India, one of the largest producers of generic drugs, and the US, one of the largest markets in the world.
Ensuring India access to the US’s food and drug protocols will up our own healthcare standards and benefit Indian consumers directly.
While any healthcare cooperation is much needed, this is far from the first time such agreements were made by the two nations. India and the US have ongoing commitments to work towards cancer research, prevention and treatment. Since April 2011, the Global Disease Detection – India Centre has been established to improve research capacities in India.
(With inputs from ANI, NDTV and Times of India.)
(For long, women's health has been sidelined and put on the back burner, not taken seriously, not researched, not explored, silenced. FIT is launching its 'Her Health' campaign, that will focus on health stories that put women and their health issues front and centre. What would you like us to talk about? Write to us at FIT@thequint.com)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)