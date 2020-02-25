Namaste Healthcare: Trump and Modi Sign MoU on Mental Health

The talks hope to facilitate a link between India, one of the largest producers of generic drugs, and the US, one of the largest markets in the world.

Ensuring India access to the US’s food and drug protocols will up our own healthcare standards and benefit Indian consumers directly.

While any healthcare cooperation is much needed, this is far from the first time such agreements were made by the two nations. India and the US have ongoing commitments to work towards cancer research, prevention and treatment. Since April 2011, the Global Disease Detection – India Centre has been established to improve research capacities in India.