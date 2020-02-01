No Positive nCov Cases in Bengaluru; Monitoring Continues
The Karnataka Family Health and Welfare Department found no positive coronavirus case, as the status quo continues in the state, an official said on Friday, 31 January.
"We have not found any case testing positive for coronavirus. We continue to observe suspected cases," the department's Communicable Diseases wing Joint Director B.T. Prakash Kumar told IANS.
Currently, nine people are quarantined and being observed as the state department continues to be constantly in touch with them.
Until Friday, using thermal screening, the department has screened nearly 3,700 people at the Kempegowda International Airport.
The state health department is roping in the services of The National Institute of Virology, Bengaluru, Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory and Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute for testing suspected Coronavirus cases.
The SDS TRC and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in the city opened a dedicated coronavirus ward and help desk.
In the private sector, Fortis hospital has set up an isolation ward for the admission and treatment of coronavirus cases, with five beds, four at its Bannerghatta hospital and one at Cunningham Road hospital.
"We are following the guidelines and protocols as suggested by Department of Health and family welfare and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in line with WHO guidelines," said Fortis Banneghatta medical director A. Nagasubramaniam in a statement.
Meanwhile, Monica Sethuraman, an Indian student made a video which went viral about the panic Indian students were going through in the epicentre of the Coronavirus, Wuhan.
Sethuraman said 173 of the 500 Indian students are stranded and not coming out into the open fearing contracting the virus.
"What is the person who is outside is just coughing and sneezing and just put their hands out there. We see people collapsing. When we see videos of people collapsing just like that because of lack of oxygen, we have fear," said Sethuraman.
