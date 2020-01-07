A Mysterious Virus Puts China, Rest of Asia on Edge

A mysterious virus, a strain of pneumonia, has hit several people in the city of Wuhan, central China, with many in critical condition. While authorities are not clear what this virus is, they've ruled out the return of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome or SARS virus that gripped China and rest of Asia in 2002.

59 cases have been reported so far, according to the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission. No deaths have been reported so far, though the patients have been quarantined to contain the spread, according to a report on the CNN.

Reported symptoms mimic pneumonia, including difficulty breathing and fever along with lesions on lungs.