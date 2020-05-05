‘Near-Unlivable’ Heat in 50 Yrs if Greenhouse Gas Emission Not Cut

Scientists from China, the USA and Europe warn if greenhouse gas emissions are not cut, areas of the planet with one-third of humans will become as as hot as the hottest parts of the Sahara within 50 years.

The research published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences estimates that around 3.5 billion people would live outside the climate niche if rapid heating takes place.

"Rising mortality impacts of heat waves on dense populations in already-hot places such as India invite further scrutiny", says the report.

The study further says,