Newborn Baby Tests Positive for COVID-19 Minutes After Being Born
This is believed to be the youngest case of the infection in the UK.
According to a Guardian article, a newborn baby in London has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

This is believed to be the youngest case of the infection in the country.

The mother of the child also tested positive after showing symptoms of pneumonia. her results came soon after giving birth.

The infant tested positive for the infection just minutes after being born.

The staff that came in close contact with them during treatment have been advised to self-isolate.

The Sun reported that the baby treated at North Middlesex hospital, in Enfield. The mother has been transferred to a specialist hospital.

A statement by North Middlesex University hospital NHS trust said,

“Two patients at North Middlesex university hospital have tested positive for coronavirus. One has been transferred to a specialist centre and one is being treated in an isolation room.”

“The safety of our patients and staff is our top priority, so in following guidance from Public Health England, we are regularly deep cleaning the areas where the patients are cared for and staff who were in close contact with these patients were advised to self-isolate.”

