Kota Infant Deaths: Om Birla Urges State Govt to Act Sensitively

During the visit to the hospital, Birla termed the death of newborns tragic and painful while instructing officials to make adequate medical arrangements.

On Saturday, 28 December, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had held a high-level review meeting on the infants' deaths at the hospital in Kota.

The chief minister instructed health department officials to take proper care of newborns in all hospitals in the state and do intensive monitoring.

Also, he gave directions to set up a high-level committee of expert doctors and subject experts in the case of deaths to submit a report at the earliest.