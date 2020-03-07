Rajasthan Suspected COVID-19 Cases Negative Except 2 Italians

Barring those of an Italian couple, all the samples collected from suspected coronavirus cases in Rajasthan have tested negative, an official said on Saturday.

In the wake of two positive cases, the state government has also decided to conduct screening of every foreigner who visits the state.

Instructions have been issued to discontinue biometric attendance system in government offices and the use of breath analysers by traffic police till further orders.

Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh said 282 samples have been collected so far with 280 negative cases and two positive (of the Italian couple).

The couple is admitted at SMS Hospital in the city.