In a First, Researchers Can Assess Empathy of People at Rest

"It also helps us to infer and predict the internal feelings, behaviour and intentions of others," Iacoboni said.

In the study, the participants were told to let their minds wander while keeping their eyes still, by looking at a fixation cross on a black screen.

The participants then completed questionnaires designed to measure empathy which rated how statements such as "I often have tender, concerned feelings for people less fortunate than me" and "I sometimes try to understand my friends better by imagining how things look from their perspective" described them on a five-point scale from "not well" to "very well." Using a form of artificial intelligence called machine learning, the scientists attempted to predict the participants' empathic disposition, characterised as the willingness and ability to understand another's situation, by analysing the brain scans.

The researchers made the predictions by looking into the resting activity in specific brain networks that earlier studies had demonstrated as important for empathy, the study noted.

"We found that even when not engaged directly in a task that involves empathy, brain activity within these networks can reveal people's empathic disposition," Iacoboni said.

"The beauty of the study is that the MRIs helped us predict the results of each participant's questionnaire," he added.

Leonardo Christov-Moore, study co-author from the University of Southern California, said that the new technique may be expanded to improve treatment as well as diagnosis.

"The predictive power of machine learning algorithms like this one, when applied to brain data, can also help us predict how well a given patient will respond to a given intervention, helping us tailor optimal therapeutic strategies from the get-go," Christov-Moore said.