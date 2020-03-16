Self-isolation Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: 10 Important Questions

The NHS advises that people should stay at home, separate themselves from other people where practical, and only allow people who usually live with them to stay in the same residence.

But precautionary self-isolation doesn’t mean stopping your whole life or having no contact with anyone. It does mean staying on your property indoors or in your garden as much as possible to minimise exposing other people to your germs. You may want to stay in just a few rooms in your home and not spend time with others in your household. Otherwise, you can do what you would normally do in your own home.