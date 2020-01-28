A Doctor Explains Why We Have to Stop Popping Antibiotics

As a physician, it takes me a mere 10 seconds to prescribe an antibiotic. However, it can take more than 10 minutes for me to explain to a patient how to take the antibiotic correctly or why an antibiotic is not required for a specific infection. I believe this is vital if we are to curb the spread of one our biggest global healthcare nightmares: antibiotic resistance. It is the overuse and underuse of antibiotics that has fuelled this phenomenon of antibiotic resistance, which is when bacteria change their characteristics so that a drug no longer works on them.

Most people know that antibiotics are powerful, lifesaving medicines that are effective against several infections. Almost everyone will be prescribed an antibiotic course at some point in their life, which makes it just as important for everyone to know the right way to take (or not take!) antibiotics. Here are three things you must know: