10 Tips For Healthy Winter Skin

With winter just around the corner the need for extra care and nourishment for the skin becomes a top priority, along with the need for an extra jacket and warm foods.

Skin is the first organ to come in contact with the harsh, chilly and dry air of the winters. According to Mayo Clinic, the falling temperature and low humidity makes the skin dry which can put the skin at a risk of cuts and cracks which can result in infections.

Here are a few simple tips that can help you keep your skin healthy and soft in winters.