UP’s Zika Tally Reaches 66 – All About the Virus

The first case in the state was reported from the Indian Air Force station area in Kanpur on 23 October, when a warrant officer tested positive for the infection. Subsequently, three more cases were also discovered from the IAF station area, according to IANS.

Of the new cases reported, three of the infected are women and 27 are men.

What is Zika virus? How does it spread? What are the symptoms? Here's all you need to know.