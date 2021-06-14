What is Monkeypox? UK Reports Two Cases of the Rare Infection

Fever, headaches, swellings, back pain, aching muscles and fatigue are the common symptoms of monkeypox. A rash may develop following a fever often beginning in the face and then spreading to other parts of the body. It usually occurs in the palms of the hands and soles of the feet. The lesions can be very itchy or painful and can be scarring.

The symptoms usually resolve spontaneously within 14-21 days. Milder cases may even go unreported and represent a risk of person-to-person transmission, Livemint reported.

Only six cases of monkeypox, including these two new cases, have been reported in the UK so far.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that currently, there is no proven, safe treatment for monkeypox. For purposes of controlling a monkeypox outbreak in the United States, smallpox vaccine, antivirals, and vaccinia immune globulin (VIG) can be used.