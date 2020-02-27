Woman from Japan Tests Positive for Coronavirus a Second Time

After being discharged from hospital she tested negative for the virus on February 6, although she still had a cough at the time.She had no symptoms a week later, but returned to the doctor on February 21 complaining of a sore throat and chest pains.

On Wednesday, she tested positive for the coronavirus for a second time, officials said.At least 186 people in Japan have so far contracted the virus, with four deaths in the country linked to the outbreak.The latest case was a man in his 80s in northern Hokkaido who had heart and lung diseases, the governor announced on Thursday.

Many public elementary schools and junior high schools in Hokkaido were closed as Governor Naomichi Suzuki has requested the public schools to be closed for about a week.The city of Osaka also said it will close its kindergartens, elementary and junior high schools from Saturday for two weeks, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Aside from domestic cases, at least 705 people have been diagnosed with the virus on board a cruise ship that was quarantined off Japan, including passengers who were allowed to leave the boat after testing negative.There have been four deaths linked to the virus from the ship.

The government has come under pressure for a relatively hands-off approach to the virus, but on Thursday the Osaka prefectural government said it would expand screening of patients to a broader group than currently stipulated by central guidelines."We will make sure that people who should be tested, get tested, and will avoid a worst-case scenario by preventing these people from developing symptoms and serious conditions," Osaka governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said.

(In arrangement with PTI)

(For long, women's health has been sidelined and put on the back burner, not taken seriously, not researched, not explored, silenced. FIT is launching its 'Her Health' campaign, that will focus on health stories that put women and their health issues front and centre. What would you like us to talk about? Write to us at FIT@thequint.com)