Are You Working Out Too Close to Bedtime? Here's Why You Should Stop

If on one hand there is constant bombardment of health advice to work out regularly, on the other, there is a struggle to fit in everything along exercise in 24 hours! Consequently, we are often either left with odd hours to squeeze in a quick workout, or to not work out at all.

Now, this begs the question, what exactly is an odd hour for a workout? Is right before bedtime an odd hour? Or is it the afternoon? We get experts to answer.