‘Not a Sob Story’: Mother of an Autistic Child Wants Change

Growing up, one keeps a close eye on their child’s development, right from day one. When will they start speaking, when will they start walking; there’s a chart for everything.

The same happened with Sharmita Bhinder. Speaking at an event, she narrated the ongoing journey of her younger son Manav, who has Asperger’s Syndrome. Asperger Syndrome exists as part of the autism spectrum.

She doesn’t want people to hear about him as a sob story, but with an attitude of equality.