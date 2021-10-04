Common Complications During Pregnancy: Prevention and Solutions
Be aware of the common complications during pregnancy and take note of their solutions too.
Women may face several complications, from simple to more complex, during pregnancy. Some may involve the fetus and some may impact the woman herself. Even healthy women will face some or other complications due to hormonal changes and changes in the blood flow.
It's best to be prepared and ready with knowledge to tackle any issues you may face during your term.
Back Ache
Back ache is one of the most common discomforts during pregnancy. Some women tend to experience upper back pain while others suffer from lower back ache. Some common causes of back pain during pregnancy may include change of posture, weight gain, hormonal changes, lifting heavy objects, or fatigue.
The easy and effective solution during pregnancy may include walking, stretching, light weight training, practicing a good posture and sleeping in a comfortable position.
Swelling or Bleeding of Gums
Pregnant women may face swelling or bleeding of gums in their third trimester. It is quite common to have sensitive or bleeding gums during pregnancy. It happens due to the rise of progesterone levels in the blood, that make the gums tender and more prone to bleeding during brushing or flossing.
One can avoid the complication by flossing teeth regularly, brushing twice a day, rinsing the mouth after every meal, and visiting a dentist for regular check-ups.
Constipation
Constipation is generally caused when the food remains in the colon for too long and absorbs the water present in the organ. It leads to discomfort in the rectal muscles. The common causes of constipation during pregnancy may include hormonal fluctuations, consumption of dairy products or cruciferous vegetables, stress, anaemia, less physical activity etc.
Symptoms may include infrequent bowel movement, hard stool, abdominal pain or gassy tummy. The only way to prevent constipation during pregnancy is to eat 5-6 small meals, consume plenty of fluids, eat a high fibre diet, and exercising regularly.
Nausea and Vomiting
Dr Jyoti Kala, a consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology, says that nausea and vomiting are common problems during early pregnancy and it is caused due to hormonal influences. While morning sickness is unpleasant, it does not put the baby to any risk and usually settles down after 16-20 weeks of pregnancy. There are women who will continue to face morning sickness throughout their pregnancy. It's important they consult a doctor and dietician to help them through it.
A few diet and lifestyle changes can help reduce these symptoms. These include getting plenty of rest, having smaller and frequent meals, getting up slowly, drinking plenty of water, wearing comfortable clothes and avoiding triggers like smell or taste of any specific foods.
Frequent Urination
Pregnant women may notice that they start going to the loo more frequently than they used to. This is because of various reasons like rapid blood flow into the kidneys that cause the bladder to fill quickly. Moreover, as the baby grows, it puts pressure on the bladder making the mothers feel full even when they might not be.
A pregnant woman may avoid beverages like tea and coffee, lean forward to empty the bladder completely and avoid consuming fluids during bedtime. But do not cut down on the amount of fluid you take in, else it may lead to dehydration.
Indigestion
It is believed that pregnancy and indigestion go hand in hand and the hormonal changes in the body causes change in the digestive system resulting in discomfort. Increased levels of progesterone and the womb pressing against the stomach may be the common causes.
One should eat fresh fruits and vegetables, avoid eating fatty or spicy foods, avoid laying down immediately after a meal. Consult your doctor on antacids that are safe to take during pregnancy.
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter Now.