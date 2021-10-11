International Day of Girl Child: Quotes, Wishes, and Posters
Celebrate this International Day of Girl child with quotes, wishes and posters.
International day of girl child is celebrated on 11 October every year globally. This day was declared by the United Nations to raise awareness about the importance of equal opportunities for girls, girl's health and their safety and protection. They aimed to prove that girls hold more power and potential that the world can ever think of.
It was the countries of Beijing that took a stand for the girl's rights in the year 1995 and then 11 October was declared as International day for Girl child in the year 2011. It is important that we take this issue seriously and work towards a future with stronger and smarter mothers, entrepreneurs, mentors and leaders.
It is important that we remember that girls not only need the care and support in their early childhood but also in their transformative years and adolescence.
International Day for Girl Child: Messages
"Be happy if you are blessed with a girl child. She is a true blessing and angel God can send to you. Take care of her and she will take care of you."
"Girls have more potential and power than we see. This International Day for Girl Child, make them feel the same. Make them feel special."
"Every day is a happy day with a girl child around. Wishing you a very happy international day for girl child."
"God has the choicest blessings for the blessed souls. You are a blessed soul if you have a daughter, protect that girl with all your heart"
"Girls if given adequate health facilities, proper nutrition and equal education opportunities can turn the world into a better place and we all can be a part of it"
"Make this year a fresh start and abolish the injustice, child marriages, abuse and everything wrong that you do to a girl or see it happen"
"We may not be them but we get the chance to raise them. Take poride and raise a warrior who is strong enough to face the world alone. Happy international day for girl child"
"When a girl is educated, a future mother is educated, a leader is in formation and has the potential to build empires of business while keeping her family happy"
International Day for Girl Child: Quotes
“Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, guts. That’s what little girls are made of.” —Bethany Hamilton
"We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back. We call upon our sisters around the world to be brave - to embrace the strength within themselves and realize their full potential.” - Malala Yousafzai
“If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman.” -Margaret Thatcher
“When girls are educated, their countries become stronger and more prosperous.”-Michelle Obama
"All girls know that they can be anything now. That transformation is to me one of the most satisfying things." - Ellen Johnson Sirleaf
"We should be respectful but we must also have the courage to stop harmful practices that impoverish girls, women and their communities." - Graca Machel
"Achieving gender equality is about disrupting the status quo – not negotiating it." - Phumzile Mlambo
"To save a girl is to save generations!" – Gordon B. Hinckley
International day for Girl Child: Posters
