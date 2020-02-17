Kate Middleton Talks Hypnobirthing: What is It?

Duchess Kate Middleton is just a regular mommy like you and me. Despite being royalty, she's faced the same 'mommy's guilt,' painful pregnancies and difficult birth. She's just had to do it in limelight.

During an appearance on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, the duchess chatted about the joys and pitfalls of parenthood.

Kate apparently suffered from hyperemesis or extreme morning sickness through all her pregnancies. While some morning sickness is common, only 3% of pregnancies lead to hyperemesis, where you vomit constantly.

This can lead to dehydration and weight loss. For some mothers, morning sickness will only last the first trimester, but for those suffering from this condition, the vomiting lasts longer.

The Duchess joked that her pregnancies left her feeling "utterly rotten" and in comparison, labour was almost better.

What helped her during her difficult pregnancy? She hypnobirthed all her three children.

She said, "I saw the power of it really, the meditation and the deep breathing and things like that, that they teach you in hypnobirthing, when I was really sick.”

But what is hypnobirthing?