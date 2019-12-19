Menopause: When Do You Know It’s Coming?

“Menopause is not abrupt or sudden,” says Dr Nupur Gupta, Director, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Fortis. The transition begins much earlier than menopause itself, with the symptoms appearing two to five years earlier (this duration could vary based on a host of factors).

Speaking to FIT, she lists down some common symptoms that could start appearing during perimenopause:

Irregular periods

Night sweats

Sleep disturbances

Dull aches and pains all over the body

Hot flashes

Mood swings and irritability

Frequent urination, urinary incontinence, and bladder infections

Drying of the vagina, vaginal itching, and consequent pain during intercourse

Lowering of libido

Difficulty in losing weight

In a significant number of women, these symptoms, and consequently menopause, occur even before the age of 40 (called premature menopause). This could happen because of a lot of reasons such as ovarian surgery, genetic disorders, infections, family history, or the cause may remain unknown. Among these women, the risks associated with menopause also appear early.